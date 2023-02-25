Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,768,465. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

