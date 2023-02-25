PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PMT opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

