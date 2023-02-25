Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 111,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M.D.C. Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.