Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 526,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 123,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 195,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 44.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.
Wipro Stock Performance
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wipro (WIT)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.