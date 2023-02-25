Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 526,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 123,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 195,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 44.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.