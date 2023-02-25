Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $119.03 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

