Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.73 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

