Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 89,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 322,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.