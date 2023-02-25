Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $140.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

