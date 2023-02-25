Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11,654.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.