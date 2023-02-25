Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $317.15 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $397.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

