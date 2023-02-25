Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.