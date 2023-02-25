MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of TTD opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 549.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

