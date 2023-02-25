Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Position Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4,409.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $62.86 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

