MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.