MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.