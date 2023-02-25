Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Chesapeake Energy worth $58,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $85.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.