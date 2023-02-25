Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $59,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,703,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.1 %

FLS stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

