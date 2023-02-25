MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $1,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,100.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,681,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.1 %

LULU opened at $308.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.72.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

