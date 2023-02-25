Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $60,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.3 %

OC stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

