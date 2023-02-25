Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,099 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Lumentum worth $60,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

LITE stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

