Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 120,077 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,036,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $62,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 908.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 313,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 282,390 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $4,029,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWM stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.