Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.51, but opened at $25.02. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 418,348 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCRN. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

