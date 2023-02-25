GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 29.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 41.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,683,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 495,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 44.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 89.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.3 %

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of GFL opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

