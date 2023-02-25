Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,921 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48,790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 7.6 %

ADBE opened at $320.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

