Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 6,900 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 146,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 987,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

