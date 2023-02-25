MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

MDB stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

