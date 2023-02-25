Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,688 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 733,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

