Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 12,740.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 11.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

