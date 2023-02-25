Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Belden were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Belden by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.