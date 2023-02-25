Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Trading Down 7.2%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $294.48 and last traded at $295.96. 168,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 108,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

