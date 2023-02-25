PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 8.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43. 1,252,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,285,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Further Reading
