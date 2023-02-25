PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 8.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43. 1,252,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,285,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,551,000 after acquiring an additional 395,793 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 468,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.



