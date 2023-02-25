Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Steven Madden updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

