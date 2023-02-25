Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Steven Madden updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.
Steven Madden Stock Performance
Steven Madden stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
