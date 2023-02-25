Vertical Research Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE:HUN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Huntsman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

