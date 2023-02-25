Wells Fargo & Company Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUN. UBS Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Huntsman by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

