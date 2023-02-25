SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 17,648 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $2,598,315.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,811.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $148.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.30. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,056,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

