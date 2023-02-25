Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch Sells 100,058 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.