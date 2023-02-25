Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2022 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, February 26th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to post earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -738.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

