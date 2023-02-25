Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2022 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, February 26th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to post earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.
Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance
Shares of CQP stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08.
Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -738.08%.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
