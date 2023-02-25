Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.38% of Bread Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $68.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

