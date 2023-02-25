Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $198.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,830 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

