Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,938 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.