Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,393 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Capital World Investors grew its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,382,000 after acquiring an additional 398,730 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 283.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 507,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $79.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.