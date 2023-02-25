Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $6.21 Million Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 295,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

