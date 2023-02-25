Axa S.A. Sells 700 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

ATKR opened at $143.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $153.55.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,402 shares of company stock worth $5,073,857 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

