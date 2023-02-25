Axa S.A. Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Leidos by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $36,118,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,742. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

