Axa S.A. Sells 3,929 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $665.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.49. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $710.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

