United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total transaction of $1,974,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $54,432,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

