Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,124 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Vipshop by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after buying an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $26,079,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.54 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

