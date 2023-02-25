Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.10. 197,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 195,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.