Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 197,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 195,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Ryerson

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 42.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ryerson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 146.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

