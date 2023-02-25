NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 7.5% After Earnings Miss

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $75.36 and last traded at $75.88. 665,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,269,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.
The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.
Insider Transactions at NovoCure
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NovoCure Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
Read More
