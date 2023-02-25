4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 196,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 277,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Specifically, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,154. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

