4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 196,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 277,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
Specifically, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,154. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
